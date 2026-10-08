“Our Problem in the Middle East is Not Israel” — Luai Ahmed Delivers Rare Moment of Truth

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As world leaders used the UN podium to condemn Israel, UN Watch invited courageous Yemeni journalist Luai Ahmed to tell the truth before the UN Human Rights Council: “Our problem in the Middle East is neither Israel nor the Jews. It is the Islamist dictatorships.”

Video Transcript:

Emir Al Thani, Qatar: “What has transpired in Gaza is genocide.”

President Al-Sharaa, Syria: “We reject Israeli aggressions which undermines peace and security.”

Prime Minister Sharif, Pakistan: “Religious hatred must have no place in this world.”

President Abbas, Palestinian Authority: “We seek a democratic Palestinian state that respects the rule of law and human rights.”

President Pezeshkian, Islamic Republic of Iran: “Lasting peace in West Asia is impossible without justice for Palestine. As long as occupation, aggression and injustice persist in the world resistance will continue.”

President of UN Human Rights Council: “Now we will proceed with the list of speakers for non-governmental organizations.”

Luai Ahmed for UN Watch: “As a Muslim, I listened carefully as Muslim countries lectured on human rights and I have a few questions for them.

I ask the Islamic Republic of Iran: If you care about injustice why did you open fire on Iranian protesters massacring tens of thousands of people who called for freedom?

Qatar: If you care about genocide why did you harbor and fund the Hamas terrorists who actually attempted genocide on October 7th?

Syria: If you care about peace and security why are you slaughtering your Alawites and Druze and other minorities?

Pakistan: If you care about religious freedom why did you sentence a Christian woman to death Shagufta Kiran for allegedly sharing a WhatsApp message about the age issue in Islamic marriage?

And Mahmoud Abbas: If you seek a democratic Palestinian state why are you now in the 22nd year of your four-year term?

Mr. President, Israel did not deny Iranians their freedom. Israel did not slaughter Syria’s minorities. Israel did not cause Abbas to rule as an unelected president for life.

These governments did that to their own people.

Yet, in this hall they point their fingers at Israel and demand that we look away.

I grew up in Yemen. I know how our Arab leaders teach us to blame all of our problems on Jews and Israel.

But our problem in the Middle East is neither Israel nor the Jews.

It is the Islamist dictatorships that brutalize our people then offer us Israel as a scapegoat.”