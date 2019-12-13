Friday, December 13, 2019 8:47 pm unwatch 0

Prof. Irwin Cotler, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada: "On behalf of the board of UN Watch, it is my distinct honor and pleasure to pay tribute to Ambassador Alfred Moses, a distinguished diplomat, an exemplary public servant, counsel to presidents, and a lawyer's lawyer." "Tonight on the occasion of his 18 years of devoted service as the Chair of UN Watch, we express our deep gratitude to him for his inspired leadership, his generosity, his wisdom, and his stunning achievements. Alfred has brought a repository of expertise to his role as Chair of UN Watch, which has found continuing expression in his encounters with government leaders, foreign ministers, UN officials, civil society and the like."(UN Watch Inaugural New York Gala Dinner, December 5, 2019)

At UN Watch’s Inaugural New York Gala Dinner, held in The Plaza Hotel on December 5, 2019, the non-governmental human rights organization paid tribute to Ambassador Alfred H. Moses on the occasion of his 18th anniversary as Chair of UN Watch.

