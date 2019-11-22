Friday, November 22, 2019 10:47 am  unwatch  0 

Trending UN Watch tweets from November 2019 put a global spotlight on the irony of Saudi Arabia’s continued membership on the UN Human Rights Council, the UN’s failure to stop Turkey in Syria, silence from the Human Rights Council on rocket fire from Palestinian terrorists targeting Israel, lies spewed by Amnesty International, state-backed violence and repression against Iranian anti-government protestors, and hypocrisy from elected officials.

_________

Saudi Arabia Remains a Member of the UN Human Rights Council 

 

The UN Fails to Stop Turkey’s Ethnic Cleansing of Syrian Kurds

 

Silence from the UN Human Rights Council on Rockets from Palestinian Terrorists Targeting Israel

 

Lies from Amnesty International 

 

UNHRC Inaction on Civilian Protests in Iran

 

Hypocrisy of Elected Officials 

Author

 unwatch

Related Posts