Trending UN Watch tweets from November 2019 put a global spotlight on the irony of Saudi Arabia’s continued membership on the UN Human Rights Council, the UN’s failure to stop Turkey in Syria, silence from the Human Rights Council on rocket fire from Palestinian terrorists targeting Israel, lies spewed by Amnesty International, state-backed violence and repression against Iranian anti-government protestors, and hypocrisy from elected officials.

Saudi Arabia Remains a Member of the UN Human Rights Council

2012—Saudi Arabia arrests Raif Badawi for “criticizing Islam.” Sentenced to 10 years prison & 1,000 lashes.

2012—Saudis on UNHRC

2014—Saudis on UNHRC

2015—Saudis on UNHRC

2016—Saudis on UNHRC

2017—Saudis on UNHRC

2018—Saudis on UNHRC

2019—Saudis on UNHRC

2019—Raif still in prison pic.twitter.com/odxS9bZrhu — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 1, 2019

The UN Fails to Stop Turkey’s Ethnic Cleansing of Syrian Kurds

SHAME: Not only has the UN held 0 urgent sessions to stop Turkey's ethnic cleansing of Syria's Kurds, but now UN chief @antonioguterres says the world body will "study" Erdogan's plan to cement the cleansing by implanting non-Kurdish Syrians in the area.https://t.co/o0x52xta26 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 2, 2019

Silence from the UN Human Rights Council on Rockets from Palestinian Terrorists Targeting Israel

Today Palestinian terrorists from Gaza fired over 150 rockets at Israeli civilians across the country including high population density Tel Aviv. More than a million Israelis have been forced to seek shelter. Strong reaction here at the U.N.'s Human Rights Council in Geneva. pic.twitter.com/4V4RErimT8 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 12, 2019

Lies from Amnesty International

.@amnesty You're lying. As Haaretz reports, the "attack" on the Gaza human rights office was not from an "Israeli missile" but from a Palestinian terrorist group. https://t.co/QibAWfpKcg Why is it your instinct to condemn Israel before you know the facts? Where's your apology? https://t.co/ENv6eoLEnF — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 13, 2019

UNHRC Inaction on Civilian Protests in Iran

#IranProtests:

10 people killed

100 cities of protests

1,000 people arrested

1,000,000's of people demonstrating@UN_HRC reaction:

0 resolutions

0 emergency sessions

0 commissions of inquiry Why, @mbachelet? — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 17, 2019

Hypocrisy of Elected Officials