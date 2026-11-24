Geneva watchdog gives UNRWA 30 days to name the teachers, principals and officials responsible for schools whose graduates went on to join Hamas and Islamic Jihad — and calls on donor states to launch a truly independent investigation

GENEVA, November 24, 2026 — UN Watch today demanded that UNRWA’s Acting Commissioner-General Christian Saunders disclose who taught, supervised and oversaw the education of more than 800 alumni of UNRWA schools who, according to evidence gathered by the Geneva-based human rights group, went on to perpetrate terrorist attacks or join terrorist groups including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In a letter sent today, UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer noted that these individuals were educated in donor-funded classrooms where UNRWA had pledged to uphold “the highest standards of neutrality” and to “inculcate the values of tolerance, democracy, human rights, mutual respect, and conflict resolution.”

“Western taxpayers were promised that UNRWA schools would teach tolerance and peace. More than 800 of their graduates went on to join terrorist groups or carry out attacks,” said Neuer. “Someone taught them. Someone ran their schools. Someone in UNRWA’s leadership signed off. The public has a right to know who.”

UN Watch Demands Accountability

UN Watch has asked UNRWA to provide, within 30 days:

1. Teachers and school staff: the names of each identified individual’s teachers and principals;

2. Chain of command: the Commissioners-General, Field Directors and education chiefs in charge;

3. Vetting and discipline: all neutrality screenings, complaints and sanctions involving those staff;

4. Curriculum: all textbooks and materials used, and any UNRWA review of them;

5. Assurances to donors: all representations made to donors on staff neutrality and curriculum;

6. Alumni outcomes: any UNRWA study of how many of its graduates joined terror groups;

7. Preservation: confirmation that UNRWA has ordered its staff to preserve all relevant records.

“These are not difficult questions for an agency that claims to run a model education system,” said Neuer. “If UNRWA has nothing to hide, it will answer them. And it must make sure that not a single relevant record disappears in the meantime.”

No More Whitewash: A Truly Independent Inquiry

UN Watch also called on UNRWA’s donor states to commission a genuinely independent investigation. The letter contrasts this with the 2024 Colonna review, which it describes as led by a longtime UNRWA supporter and staffed by the agency’s advocates.

Any new inquiry, UN Watch said, must be conducted by persons with no employment, funding or advocacy ties to UNRWA, must have full access to the agency’s staff and records, and must publish its findings in full.

“Donor governments cannot keep outsourcing UNRWA’s accountability to UNRWA’s friends,” said Neuer. “The Colonna review was a reassurance exercise, not an investigation. Taxpayers deserve the real thing.”

An Offer to Meet — and a Test for New Leadership

UNRWA has previously criticized UN Watch for not submitting its evidence before publishing, “in the way that any credible research organization would invariably require.” Yet under prior leadership, UNRWA refused to meet with UN Watch despite more than a dozen requests.

Neuer told Saunders he trusts the new acting chief will not repeat that approach, and offered to meet him in Amman, Geneva, New York or elsewhere to present UN Watch’s evidence and receive the requested information.

“UNRWA told the world it wanted to see our evidence. For years, it refused to meet us,” said Neuer. “Mr. Saunders now has a choice: open the books, or join his predecessors in stonewalling. Either way, the public will know.”

UN Watch will publish its findings as they are verified, together with UNRWA’s response — or its failure to respond.

Read the full letter: Neuer Letter to UNRWA Acting Commissioner-General Christian Saunders