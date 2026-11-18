NEW YORK, November 18, 2026 — A UN General Assembly committee on Wednesday approved four resolutions that single out or condemn Israel, and none on Sudan, where more than 150,000 people have been killed in a war that has driven more than 12 million people from their homes.

The resolutions were adopted by the assembly’s Fourth Committee, which includes all 193 UN member states. They now go to the full General Assembly for a final vote in December, where they are expected to pass.

In total, analysis from UN Watch shows that the UNGA is expected by the end of 2026 to have adopted at least 11 resolutions on Israel, which is more than on the rest of the world combined. One resolution each is expected on North Korea, Iran, and Myanmar, two on the United States, and three on Russia.

“Surreal” Assault on Israel

The four resolutions approved Wednesday condemn Israel for “repressive measures” against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights, reaffirm the mandate of UNRWA, and condemn incitement by “Israeli settlers.” (Click here for texts and voting sheets.)

“In Sudan, more than 150,000 people have been killed and 12 million driven from their homes, and the UN’s answer is four more resolutions against Israel,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, a Geneva-based non-governmental watchdog organization. “It’s surreal.”

“These resolutions won’t protect a single Palestinian or bring peace one inch closer. Their only purpose is to demonize the Jewish state. No one should mistake this ritual for a defense of human rights.”

“France, Germany, Sweden and other EU states are expected to vote for most of the 11 resolutions against Israel. Yet they haven’t introduced a single General Assembly resolution on Sudan, China, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Turkey, Pakistan, Vietnam or Algeria, or on 175 other countries,” said Neuer. “Outrage that switches on only to castigate Israel is not a human rights policy — it’s an obsession.”

Annual Resolution Whitewashes UNRWA Terror Ties

“Today’s resolution concerning UNRWA refuses to mention that hundreds of UNRWA employees promoted or actually took part in terrorism, as revealed in UN Watch’s map of the UNRWA Terror Network,” said Neuer.

This year’s annual resolution in support of UNRWA’s operations praised the “considerable progress” made by the agency for having purportedly completed 41 out of 50 required reforms to address terrorist infiltration and support within the agency.

However, a September 2026 investigation by UN Watch found that in fact only 13 of the 50 reforms were actually implemented, with Hamas remaining deeply embedded throughout UNRWA schools and staff unions.

Notably, the resolution on UNRWA faced significant pushback from Western countries, with several European countries — including Germany, Italy, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovenia, and Latvia— voting to abstain on the measure.

“We welcome those EU countries who joined the U.S. in pulling support for the endorsement of UNRWA. However, too many Western states continue to provide financial and political support for the terror-infested agency,” Neuer added.

Israel Condemned for “Repressing” Syrian Citizens

“One of today’s resolutions, drafted and co-sponsored by Syria, falsely condemns Israel for ‘repressive measures’ against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights,” said Neuer. “Syria’s rulers have slaughtered their own citizens for decades: Assad with barrel bombs and poison gas, and the new regime with massacres of Alawites on the coast and Druze in Suwayda. For Syria to lecture Israel on repression is obscene.”

The resolution condemns Israel for holding on to the Golan Heights, and demands Israel hand the plateau and its people to Syria’s regime.

“It’s astonishing,” said Neuer. “After Ahmed al-Sharaa’s jihadi troops committed a massacre against the Druze people in nearby Suwayda, how can the UN call for thousands of more Druze to be handed over to Syria? The text is morally galling, and logically absurd.”

“Today’s farce at the General Assembly underscores a simple fact: the UN’s automatic majority has no interest in truly helping Palestinians, nor in protecting anyone’s human rights; the goal of these ritual, one-sided condemnations is to scapegoat Israel,” said Neuer.

“The UN’s disproportionate assault against the Jewish state undermines the institutional credibility of what is supposed to be an impartial international body. Politicization and selectivity harm its founding mission, eroding the UN Charter’s promise of equal treatment to all nations large and small,” Neuer added.

Click here to see the virtually identical UN General Assembly resolutions targeting Israel in 2025.

BREAKING: U.N. adopts draft resolution “emphasizing the vital role of UNRWA”—but many Western countries refused to support it. 9 – OPPOSED

🇫🇯 Fiji

🇺🇸 U.S.

🇮🇱 Israel

🇵🇼 Palau

🇹🇴 Tonga

🇵🇾 Paraguay

🇦🇷 Argentina

🇫🇲 Micronesia

🇲🇰 North Macedonia 20 – ABSTAINED

🇮🇹 Italy

🇱🇻 Latvia

🇷🇸… pic.twitter.com/1MTyAcSZ2J — UN Watch (@UNWatch) November 18, 2026