The UNRWA Terror Network platform is the result of over ten years of research and compiles documented evidence involving hundreds of UNRWA employees engaged in terrorism, incitement, or membership in extremist organizations. These findings contradict UNRWA’s repeated claims of neutrality and reveal a longstanding pattern of complicity that has enabled terrorist groups to exploit the agency’s personnel, services, and taxpayer-funded infrastructure.

Users can browse between 490 profiles of UNRWA employees and terrorists and a complex web of 889 connections between them, including to the most senior UNRWA officials. Profiles are labeled according to affiliation with UNRWA, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, PFLP, and more, and include detailed sources and photographic evidence of terror ties.

As world bodies advocate for UNRWA to play a role in the reconstruction of Gaza, the UNRWA Terror Network illustrates why such a prospect must be viewed by all responsible actors as a non-starter.