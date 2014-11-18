The UNRWA Terror Network platform is the result of over ten years of research and compiles documented evidence involving hundreds of UNRWA employees engaged in terrorism, incitement, or membership in extremist organizations. These findings contradict UNRWA’s repeated claims of neutrality and reveal a longstanding pattern of complicity that has enabled terrorist groups to exploit the agency’s personnel, services, and taxpayer-funded infrastructure.
Users can browse between 490 profiles of UNRWA employees and terrorists and a complex web of 889 connections between them, including to the most senior UNRWA officials. Profiles are labeled according to affiliation with UNRWA, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, PFLP, and more, and include detailed sources and photographic evidence of terror ties.
As world bodies advocate for UNRWA to play a role in the reconstruction of Gaza, the UNRWA Terror Network illustrates why such a prospect must be viewed by all responsible actors as a non-starter.
UN Watch’s new report reveals how Hamas leaders have openly controlled UNRWA’s education system for decades. Terror chiefs were employed as school principals, union heads, and senior educators — positions from which they shaped the curriculum, oversaw thousands of teachers, and turned classrooms into incubators of hate.
Rather than promoting peace and human rights, UNRWA handed generations of Palestinian children to extremists who glorify suicide bombers, recruit child soldiers, and call for Israel’s destruction. The billion-dollar UN agency knew about these affiliations and did nothing.
Through its domination of UNRWA staff unions in Gaza and Lebanon, Hamas repeatedly blocked efforts to discipline teachers who incited terrorism, resisted attempts to remove antisemitic content from textbooks, and forced out international staff who dared to contradict their agenda.
Donor states funding UNRWA must reckon with this reality: their aid is sustaining a system captured by extremists, not one committed to humanitarian principles.
“I have never had, and will never have, anything to hide.” So claimed Francesca Albanese in July 2024 in response to UN Watch’s detailed allegations that she took funding from pro-Hamas lobby groups. Yet this report reveals how the UN and its rapporteur engaged in a deliberate cover-up to conceal her funding by pro-Hamas lobby groups, and her commission of other grave ethical violations and financial misconduct, warranting an urgent and independent investigation.
Ms. Albanese lied, the UN lied to protect her, and a biased internal committee served as the mechanism to bury misconduct, avoid accountability, and ensure her renewal. UN Watch’s evidence, mostly confirmed by the UN’s Coordination Committee of Special Procedures, establishes that Ms. Albanese engaged in systemic violations of the Code of Conduct. Yet, instead of upholding its rules and enforcing accountability, the UN chose to grant Ms. Albanese impunity.
The UN’s failure to hold Ms. Albanese accountable illustrates a systemic failure of oversight and integrity. UN Watch calls for an immediate independent investigation into Ms. Albanese’s conduct and the UN’s cover-up.
For far too long, Albanese has abused her UN mandate to spread Hamas propaganda. She is the first UN special rapporteur in history to be condemned by France, Germany and the U.S. for antisemitism.
On top of this, she refuses to disclose payments illegally received by her office from non-UN actors.
Her 2025 reappointment was in blatant violation of UN rules. Urge the US to deny her entry and apply sanctions.
Enough is enough. It’s time to #DefundUNRWA.
The U.N.’s Commission of Inquiry against Israel, initiated by Pakistan and the PLO, is a travesty of justice.
Despite U.N. rules requiring impartiality, each of three commissioners has a record of extreme anti-Israel positions. One of them was even condemned worldwide for making antisemitic remarks.
It’s time to end the U.N.’s perpetual inquisition against the Jewish state.
For far too long, Albanese has abused her UN mandate to spread Hamas propaganda. She is the first UN special rapporteur in history to be condemned by France, Germany and the U.S. for antisemitism.
On top of this, she refuses to disclose her expenses or payments illegally received by her office from non-UN actors.
Her 2025 reappointment was in blatant violation of UN rules. Urge the US to deny her entry and apply sanctions.
UN Watch has been sounding the alarm on UNRWA for almost a decade, sending countless warnings to the UN and donor states about UNRWA teachers who promoted terrorism and antisemitism on social media. Sadly the warnings were ignored, allowing the problem to grow until at least a dozen UNRWA employees took part in the October 7th massacre.
Since February 2024, UN Watch’s petition to #ReplaceUNRWA has garnered over 150,000 signatures. UN Watch organized the first International Summit for a Future Beyond UNRWA, convening experts in international aid to testify on alternatives that can be put in place to replace UNRWA’s services. Lawmakers around the world rely on UN Watch for the latest information on UNRWA and have called on the organization to testify before numerous parliaments.
The U.N.’s new Commission of Inquiry against Israel, initiated by Pakistan and the PLO, is a travesty of justice. Despite U.N. rules requiring impartiality, each of three commissioners has a record of extreme anti-Israel positions. One of them was even condemned worldwide for making antisemitic remarks. It’s time to end the U.N.’s perpetual inquisition against the Jewish state.
UN Watch has been sounding the alarm on UNRWA for almost a decade, sending countless warnings to the UN and donor states about UNRWA teachers who promoted terrorism and antisemitism on social media. Sadly the warnings were ignored, allowing the problem to grow until at least a dozen UNRWA employees took part in the October 7th massacre. UN Watch has since exposed that 3,000 teachers were in a Telegram group that celebrated the attack.
Since February 2024, UN Watch’s petition to #ReplaceUNRWA has garnered over 150,000 signatures. UN Watch organized the first International Summit for a Future Beyond UNRWA, convening experts in international aid to testify on alternatives that can be put in place to replace UNRWA’s services. Lawmakers around the world rely on UN Watch for the latest information on UNRWA and have called on the organization to testify before numerous parliaments.
UN Watch is a nongovernmental organization that monitors the performance of the United Nations according to the yardstick of its charter and promotes human rights for all.
Founded in 1993, UN Watch influences decision-makers, educates world opinion, and promotes UN reform, transparency, and accountability.
Headquartered next to the UN human rights apparatus in Geneva, UN Watch works with civil society, dissidents, and victims to focus international attention on urgent human rights situations worldwide.
UN Watch stands at the forefront in combating racism, antisemitism, and anti-Israel prejudice at the UN, taking the offensive against dictatorships and double standards.
UN Watch receives no funding from any government and relies entirely on charitable donations.
Monitor the UN by the yardstick of its own charter
Combat antisemitism & anti-Israel bias at the UN
Protect human rights for victims around the world
Advocacy at the highest levels of government to effect change at the decision-making level.
Deliver high-impact testimony before UN sessions to capture global attention.
Counter misinformation on Israel by disseminating UN Watch’s truth-telling message through traditional and social media worldwide.
Publish detailed reports, studies, and research, and present them at parliaments and prestigious universities around the world to demand UN reform.
Achieve international condemnation of bigoted actions and statements through mainstream and social media campaigns.
Train students with internships at the UN to prepare the next generation.
Focus global attention on victims of the world’s worst dictatorships.