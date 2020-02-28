The 2020 Geneva Summit succeeded in providing an unprecedented global platform for champions of human rights, dissidents, victims, and families of political prisoners who have suffered abuses in some of the world’s worst dictatorships: Iran, Russia, China, Turkey, Venezuela, Cuba, Pakistan, Qatar and Mauritania.
Contrasted with the inaction and indifference of the United Nations Human Rights Council, UN Watch’s shadow human rights summit spotlighted urgent testimonies about gross and systematic human rights abuses, causing them to be broadcast and reported by the world’s leading media, including CNN, Time Magazine, Newsweek, Reuters, Agence France Presse, Germany’s Deutsche Welle, French newspapers L’Obs and L’Opinion, Spain’s EFE newswire, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet, Public Radio International, Canada’s Maclean’s Magazine, Belgium’s La Libre and L’Echo, and many more.
Moreover, within Switzerland itself, the Geneva Summit was covered across the country in French, German and Italian, with multiple reports on the different speakers and country situations appearing in Radio Télévision Suisse, Swiss German Radio, Radiotelevisione svizzera, Zurich dailies Tages Anzeiger and Blick, Geneva’s Le Temps and the Tribune de Genève.