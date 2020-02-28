Friday, February 28, 2020 3:37 pm unwatch 0

Trending UN Watch tweets from February 2020 put a spotlight on Indonesia’s use of flogging to punish women violating Islam; Saudi Arabia as a sitting member of the UN Women Executive Board; countries with laws that kill gays and also serve on the UN Human Rights Council; the world’s greatest human rights abusers as members of the Human Rights Council; and China pressuring Denmark to remove a sculpture honoring Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

Indonesia Flogs Women for Violating Islam

🇮🇩 Indonesia—newest member of U.N. Human Rights Council—introduces female flogging squad to punish women for violating Islam; they just whipped an unmarried woman caught in hotel room with a man. We opposed Indonesia’s election; @kenroth @hrw refused to.https://t.co/48ulvQA8O8 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) February 7, 2020

Saudi Arabia on the UN Women Executive Board

Retweet if you really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

oppose 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia sitting on @UN_Women board. https://t.co/0FHlWn73cy — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) February 11, 2020

Countries with Laws that Kill Gays and Service on the UNHRC

These countries' laws call to kill gays:

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

🇲🇷 Mauritania

🇵🇰 Pakistan

🇸🇴 Somalia

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇸🇩 Sudan

🇶🇦 Qatar These countries sit on the U.N. Human Rights Council:

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

🇲🇷 Mauritania

🇵🇰 Pakistan

🇸🇴 Somalia

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇸🇩 Sudan

🇶🇦 Qatar#hrc43 pic.twitter.com/weW5BUtsEl — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) February 12, 2020

Listing 2020 Members of the UNHRC

I trust the 2020 members of the UN Human Rights Council:

🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of Congo

🇧🇫 Burkina Faso

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

🇧🇩 Bangladesh

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇲🇷 Mauritania

🇻🇪 Venezuela

🇨🇲 Cameroon

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇵🇰 Pakistan

🇸🇴 Somalia

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇪🇷 Eritrea

🇸🇩 Sudan

🇶🇦 Qatar

🇱🇾 Libya

… — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) February 12, 2020

