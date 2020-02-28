Friday, February 28, 2020 3:37 pm  unwatch  0 

Trending UN Watch tweets from February 2020 put a spotlight on Indonesia’s use of flogging to punish women violating Islam; Saudi Arabia as a sitting member of the UN Women Executive Board; countries with laws that kill gays and also serve on the UN Human Rights Council; the world’s greatest human rights abusers as members of the Human Rights Council; and China pressuring Denmark to remove a sculpture honoring Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

Indonesia Flogs Women for Violating Islam 

Saudi Arabia on the UN Women Executive Board

 

Countries with Laws that Kill Gays and Service on the UNHRC

 

Listing 2020 Members of the UNHRC

 

China Pressures Denmark to Remove Sculpture Honoring Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protesters

