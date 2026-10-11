Hillel Neuer confronts a UN Human Rights Council panel on education over UNRWA’s employment of terrorist leaders as school principals

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Video Transcript:

UNHRC President: “Excellencies, distinguished colleagues, I hereby declare open the Human Rights Council. We will begin the high-level panel discussion of the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights Education and Training.

I give the floor to United Nations Watch.”

Hillel Neuer: “Today’s panel asks how the United Nations can advance human rights education for children and youth.

Surely, the first principle must be: “Do no harm.”

Yesterday, UN Watch released its report card on UNRWA reform, testing the agency’s claims against the evidence.

UNRWA says it fulfilled 41 of the 50 reforms recommended by the Colonna Review.

But what is the reality in UNRWA’s classrooms?

According to a December 8th, 2025 report in the New York Times, 24 employees at 24 different UNRWA schools, mostly principals and deputy principals, were Hamas or Islamic Jihad terrorists.

We ask: Why for 27 years did UNRWA employ Suhail al-Hindi as school principal and teachers’ union chief while he openly sat on the Hamas Politburo with Yahya Sinwar?

Why was he allowed to block Holocaust education?

Why did UNRWA employee Fateh Sharif serve as a school principal and teachers’ union chief while he was also the Hamas commander in Lebanon?

Why did the UN honor UNRWA principal Imad al-Samhouri at its solemn memorial ceremony when he was a Hamas commander sworn to jihad?

Now, the UN can pretend they didn’t know, but his social media is full of photos of him bringing Hamas chiefs into UNRWA schools.

And so we ask the panel: Is this human rights education?

Will the UN and this Council demand an investigation into the UNRWA leaders who oversaw the hiring of terrorist commanders to run the schools and brainwash generations of Palestinians with incitement, hate, racism and holy war?

We ask: Who will be held accountable?

I thank you.”