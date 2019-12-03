NEW YORK, December 3, 2019 – The United Nations General Assembly today adopted five resolutions against Israel, and zero on the entire rest of the world, in connection with last week’s annual Palestine Day, when the UN marks the anniversary of Nov. 29, 1947, when Palestinian Arabs and allied Arab states rejected the UN plan to create a Palestinian Arab state alongside a Jewish state. Click here for all anticipated 2019 UN General Assembly resolutions singling out Israel.

Following are the resolutions and full votes: