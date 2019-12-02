Monday, December 2, 2019 2:20 am unwatch 0

GENEVA – United Nations experts will grill Israeli officials on Wednesday and Thursday based on charges of racism and discrimination submitted by more than 20 pro-Palestinian lobby groups who will first address the committee tomorrow.

The Jewish state is being reviewed for the first time since 2012 by the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), and has submitted a detailed report.

Israel’s examination by the 18-member UN expert body will take place in Geneva on Wednesday and Thursday mornings this week, December 4-5, 2019.

UN Watch will also take the floor tomorrow during the informal meeting to be held between the Committee and NGOs.