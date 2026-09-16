UN Watch in the News — September 2026

UN Watch was quoted by media outlets around the world in September 2026 on various topics, including Neta Heiman Mina’s testimony at the United Nations and our recently published Report Card on UNRWA Reform.

Appeared in HonestReporting, “Apartheid, Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity: Hillel Neuer on Who Wrote the Charges Against Israel,” September 16, 2026:

Key quote:

This was supposed to be the World Conference Against Racism, held in the new post-apartheid South Africa at the beginning of the 21st century, 2001. And yet, what happened really was a travesty. A conference that was supposed to be against racism became a conference that promoted racism. At the governmental conference, Israel was the only country singled out as an alleged perpetrator of racism by listing the Palestinians as the only group under the rubric of victims of racism. The NGO forum, which happened in parallel, accused Israel of words that are familiar today but were not then, which was genocide, apartheid, and crimes against humanity. So, much of the venom and the hate that we’re seeing today can be attributed back to what we saw at an international so-called anti-racism, so-called human rights conference 25 years ago.

Quoted in Fox News, “UN agency accused of Hamas ties sees another European nation cut funding,” September 7, 2026:

Finland’s principled decision to defund terror-infested UNRWA will not deprive Palestinians of aid, as it will be redirected through genuine humanitarian agencies such as the World Food Programme that are not systemically infiltrated by Hamas.

Op-ed featured in The Jerusalem Post, “Why Guterres won’t rein in the ‘out of control’ UN rapporteurs on his watch,” September 11, 2026:

In November 2006, then-UN secretary-general Kofi Annan called the special rapporteurs “the crown jewel of the UN human rights system.” Two decades later, a secretary-general has finally said what UN Watch has documented for years. In an interview with the Financial Times, António Guterres admitted that “many” of these so-called independent experts are “totally out of control.” UN rapporteurs wield the UN’s authority without its accountability, leaving ideology and bias to fill the void.

Featured in News 12, “The UN paid tribute to him as an educator – Hamas paid tribute to him as a martyr,” August 31, 2026:

UN Watch, which monitors the activities of UN institutions, identified the figure: the man Hamas is eulogizing as a martyr is the same UNRWA employee that the UN chose to memorialize.

Featured in The Jerusalem Post, “UN chief Guterres slammed for ignoring Iranian regime executions in talk with President Pezeshkian,” September 2, 2026:

UN Watch director Hillel Neuer criticized Guterres over the meeting and wrote on X that,

according to the official readout, “the regime’s slaughter of tens of thousands of civilian protesters was not discussed.”

Featured in Ynet, “US envoy: UN officials knew Francesca Albanese and other rapporteurs were ‘out of control’,” September 2, 2026:

UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer noted that Albanese herself has said she has “never heard from” Guterres, arguing that she was therefore in no position to interpret his private views.

Quoted in The Jerusalem Post, “UNRWA overstated progress on institutional changes, preserved terrorism issues, watchdog says” September 16, 2026:

“UNRWA has graded its own homework and awarded itself high marks,” UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer said. “But issuing a policy is not the same as enforcing it. Drafting a plan is not the same as implementing it, and closing a recommendation does not mean that the underlying problem has been solved.”

Featured in JNS, “UN Watch report: UNRWA overstated reform implementation,” September 15, 2026:

According to a new investigation by the NGO UN Watch, the results of which were released on Monday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) overstated its completion of reforms promised to donor governments following revelations that employees participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Featured in The Jerusalem Post, “Daughter of former Gaza hostage confronts UN over UNRWA funding despite Hamas ties,” September 16, 2026:

Neta Heiman Mina’s statement came on the heels of a scathing report published by UN Watch on Monday, which claimed that UNRWA has substantially overstated its progress on institutional changes, substituting administrative paperwork for actual reform while underlying issues involving terrorism and incitement remain unaddressed.

Featured in Ynet, “‘A UNRWA teacher held my mother in the attic’: Testimony at the UN – and the ‘reform’ at the agency,” September 16, 2026:

Haiman delivered a 90-second statement during a panel discussion on human rights education for children and youth, held to mark the anniversary of the UN Declaration on Human Rights Education and Training. Her remarks were delivered jointly by UN Watch and Ingénieurs du Monde. “For 48 days, a UNRWA teacher kept my mother trapped in his attic – in terrible conditions, with very little food,” she said. “I ask the UN: How could you entrust the education of the next generation in Gaza to someone who was involved in holding an elderly woman hostage?”

Featured in South African Jewish Report, “HPCSA backs down on Mofokeng misconduct finding,” September 15, 2026:

“Special rapporteurs don’t have blanket immunity. They have functional immunity, which covers their words spoken or actions taken specifically in carrying out their mandate, and those limits are very clear in the UN Convention on Privileges and Immunities.” [UN Watch Legal Adviser Dina] Rovner described allowing Mofokeng to avoid a disciplinary process on immunity grounds as “a complete abuse of her position which undermines the immunity convention”.

Featured in UA. NEWS, “In Geneva, former hostage’s daughter questions UNRWA funding,” September 16, 2026:

In Geneva, Switzerland, Neta Heiman Mina, the daughter of former hostage Ditsa Geyman, spoke at the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council and questioned the continued funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Geyman Mina spoke on behalf of the Geneva-based organization UN Watch and the international non-governmental organization Ingénieurs du Monde.

Featured in Linfodrome, “Al-Burhan is accused of enabling the production of chemical weapons inside Sudan,” September 8, 2026:

This may be what led international human rights lawyer and UN Watch executive director Hillel Neuer to speak of a major catastrophe linked to the fact that the Sudanese army had transformed “chlorinated gas supplied by UNICEF, CARE and the Red Cross for water treatment into lethal chemical weapons”, stressing that “the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations are facing pressing questions that demand answers”.

Featured in Brasil em Folhas, “Finland cuts funding to UN agency linked to Hamas,” September 9, 2026:

The organization UN Watch claims in a report that 12% of the agency’s employees in Gaza are members of terrorist groups. This data was allegedly obtained by cross-referencing employee lists with Hamas records seized by the Israel Defense Forces.

Featured in Cleveland Jewish News, “UN Watch report: UNRWA overstated reform implementation,” September 16, 2026:

According to a new investigation by the NGO UN Watch, the results of which were released on Monday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) overstated its completion of reforms promised to donor governments following revelations that employees participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. UN Watch documented that while UNRWA publicly claimed it had completed 41 of 50 reforms recommended by the Colonna Review, many of them were implemented on paper only.

Featured in Israel 365 News, “112 UNHRC resolutions against Israel, zero against Sudan building chemical weapons while sitting on the Human Rights Council,” September 10, 2026:

In December 2022, the UN’s Economic and Social Council expelled Iran from the separate Commission on the Status of Women mid-term, over its deadly crackdown on women protesting the death of Mahsa Amini. Fifteen months later, in March 2024, that same Commission elected Saudi Arabia, a country that maintains a male guardianship system controlling women’s ability to travel, marry, and make basic legal decisions, as its chair. UN Watch executive director Hillel Neuer called the appointment akin to putting Dracula in charge of the blood bank.

Featured in Emes, “An employee honoured at a ceremony appears as an armed Hamas terrorist,” August 31, 2026: