Trending UN Watch tweets from January 2020 put a spotlight on the world’s greatest human rights abusers and newest members of the UN Human Rights Council; double standards against Israel; Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ indefinite term; UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer surpassing 90,00 Twitter followers; and the global response to the U.S. plan for Mideast peace.

UN Watch tweets of the month also praised the courageous men and women of Iran for protesting the murderous Rouhani regime; shamed the Human Rights Council’s inaction on Iran’s massacre of anti-government protesters; called out Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for slandering leading Iranian rights activist Masih Alinejad; and exposed Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch for their silence on Iran.

_________

New Members of the U.N. Human Rights Council 

 

Omar’s Slandering Iranian Rights Hero Masih Alinejad

 

Double Standards Against Israel

 

Abbas’ Indefinite Presidential Term 

 

Shaming Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch 

 

Iran’s Brave Men and Women Protesting Rouhani

 

Surpassing 90,000 Twitter Followers

 

UN Silence on Regime Violence against Iran Protesters

 

Global Response to U.S. Mideast Peace Plan

 

 

 

