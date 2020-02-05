Wednesday, February 5, 2020 8:17 am unwatch 0

Trending UN Watch tweets from January 2020 put a spotlight on the world’s greatest human rights abusers and newest members of the UN Human Rights Council; double standards against Israel; Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ indefinite term; UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer surpassing 90,00 Twitter followers; and the global response to the U.S. plan for Mideast peace.

UN Watch tweets of the month also praised the courageous men and women of Iran for protesting the murderous Rouhani regime; shamed the Human Rights Council’s inaction on Iran’s massacre of anti-government protesters; called out Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for slandering leading Iranian rights activist Masih Alinejad; and exposed Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch for their silence on Iran.

New Members of the U.N. Human Rights Council

Today is Jan. 1, 2020 & UN Human Rights Council members now include:

🇵🇰 Pakistan — death penalty for "blasphemers"

🇸🇴 Somalia — death penalty for gays

🇸🇩 Sudan — same⬆️

🇲🇷 Mauritania — has 500,000 slaves

🇻🇪 Venezuela — Maduro tyranny

🇶🇦 Qatar — enslaves migrants

🇱🇾 Libya — same⬆️ — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 1, 2020

Honoring the 2020 class of the UN Human Rights Council:

🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of Congo

🇧🇫 Burkina Faso

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

🇧🇩 Bangladesh

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇲🇷 Mauritania

🇻🇪 Venezuela

🇨🇲 Cameroon

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇵🇰 Pakistan

🇸🇴 Somalia

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇪🇷 Eritrea

🇸🇩 Sudan

🇶🇦 Qatar

🇱🇾 Libya

… pic.twitter.com/fsmnQMvdc4 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 8, 2020

Omar’s Slandering Iranian Rights Hero Masih Alinejad

Shame on you @ilhan for retweeting a slanderous hit job on one of the most courageous women's rights activists in the world—an Iranian who faces death & rape threats for protesting Iran's compulsory hijab law, and whose brother has been taken hostage by the regime to silence her. https://t.co/oE7T9EphiT — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 7, 2020

Double Standards Against Israel

If this were Israel instead of Iran the BBC would not report "mistakenly," the U.N. Human Rights Council here in Geneva would be gathering the lynch mob, and Jeremy Corbyn, Linda Sarsour & Ken Roth would be red in the face screaming about war crimes.https://t.co/8ee6InAfQI — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 9, 2020

Abbas’ Indefinite Presidential Term

Congratulations to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for just entering the 16th year of his 4-year term. pic.twitter.com/1FrDYMjNz5 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 11, 2020

Shaming Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch

Courageous men & women in cities across Iran are risking their lives to protest the murderous regime. Tweets for them in past 24 hours:

• @HRW: 0

• HRW chief @KenRoth: 0

• HRW EU @astroehlein: 0

• @Amnesty: 0

• Amnesty SG @julieverhaar: 0

• Amnesty UK @KateAllenAI: 0 https://t.co/U9yr2FIIlk — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 12, 2020

When there's a violent border confrontation orchestrated by Hamas on the Gaza frontier with Israel, @Amnesty announces their live tweets in advance of the "protests." But after 24 hours of historic rallies of peaceful protesters across Iran, the @Amnesty Twitter feed is silent. https://t.co/Zrw2P7Cxr4 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 12, 2020

We had to shame Amnesty for four straight days to get them to finally tweet this 1 thing for the men and women risking their lives for human dignity and freedom in Iran. https://t.co/cqIiKWJXUk — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 14, 2020

Iran’s Brave Men and Women Protesting Rouhani

“Soleimani was a murderer, his Leader is also a murderer!”

“Soleimani was a murderer, his Leader is also a murderer!”

“Soleimani was a murderer, his Leader is also a murderer!”

“Soleimani was a murderer, his Leader is also a murderer!” Bravest people in the world. pic.twitter.com/xjCav4reQi — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 11, 2020

Students in Tehran University take pains to avoid walking on the flags of the U.S. and Israel, as the regime forces their people to do, and when two Basiji regime agents make a point of trampling the flags, the crowds shout "Bi Sharaf!" — the regime has "No conscience or morals!" https://t.co/N4qRPatoX0 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 12, 2020

Third time this week I've seen Iranian citizens overtly refuse to dishonor the U.S. & Israeli flags, defying the diktat of the murderous Ayatollah Khamenei regime. These men and women are the great hope for a Middle East of peace and tolerance. The free world must support them. https://t.co/OtmUhy6CbP — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 15, 2020

Surpassing 90,000 Twitter Followers

I'm grateful to all for helping this account to surpass 90,000 Twitter followers. As we speak out for victims of murderous regimes and their apologists, and in defense of the UN Charter on its 75th anniversary, your support, trust & encouragement are wind in our sails. Thank you. — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 12, 2020

UN Silence on Regime Violence against Iran Protesters

🇮🇷 Iran protests in past two months:

1,500 protesters killed by regime

4,800 Injured

7,000 arrested 🇺🇳 Reaction from U.N. Human Rights Council:

0 resolutions

0 urgent sessions

0 commissions of inquiry Why, @mbachelet? — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 13, 2020

