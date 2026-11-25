At the UN Forum on Business and Human Rights, China accused European companies of violating human rights. Then brave activist Rushan Abbas, despite repeated attempts to silence her, spoke the truth: China subjects millions of Uyghurs to forced labor and sexual violence.

Abbas, who is the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Campaign for Uyghurs, is a longtime partner of UN Watch. In 2024, UN Watch invited her to address the UN Human Rights Council and confront UN Special Rapporteur Alena Douhan who accepted nearly a million dollars in funding for her office from the Chinese regime while being silent on China’s abuses against the Uyghurs. In 2022, Abbas also testified at the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy hosted by UN Watch and a coalition of 30 other human rights NGOs.

Transcript:

“My name is Rushan Abbas. I’m the Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs and the Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the World Uyghur Congress. We, as a delegation from the World Uyghur Congress, Campaign for Uyghurs, and Center for Uyghur Studies, came yesterday to participate in the 15th UN Forum on Business and Human Rights.

But we noticed, starting yesterday morning, that there were sessions where the Chinese government had orchestrated the participation of individuals who were spreading propaganda and criticizing Europe and European companies in the name of forced labor in global supply chains.

We wanted to tell the truth about the actual forced labor of the Uyghurs and what is happening to the Uyghur people. But yesterday afternoon, during a session with Nankai University featuring eight speakers, they wouldn’t even allow us to ask questions.

I stood up and made my points about the 3.4 million Uyghurs subjected to labor transfers last year under the sham narrative of ‘poverty alleviation.’ Those are all lies. The Uyghurs are being subjected to forced labor and crimes against humanity.

I was also talking about my personal connection to these atrocities, because my own sister, retired medical doctor Gulshan Abbas, is in a Chinese jail right now. But they tried to shut me off and simply dismiss everything I said, responding with lies.

This morning, at the main session in the Assembly Hall, there were five women speaking about gender-based violence against women. I tried to raise my hand and ask questions. Everybody else was asking questions, but the chair wouldn’t allow me to speak.

I tried and I tried and I tried. Finally, after I had repeatedly raised my hand, the gentleman behind me also raised his hand, and the chair recognized him instead of me. So I just pressed my microphone and said, ‘I hope that you allow me to speak.’ Then I started talking about gender-based violence against Uyghur women, which is documented in the UN High Commissioner’s report from 2022.

I spoke about sexual violence, forced sterilizations, family separations, and forced labor. I also talked about my sister’s case.”