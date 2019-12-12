Thursday, December 12, 2019 6:09 am unwatch 0

NEW YORK, December 13, 2019 – The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted eight resolutions that single out or condemn Israel, and zero on the rest of the world. The resolutions were first adopted in November in the GA’s decolonization committee, and were now up for another vote before the plenary.

The texts condemn Israel for “repressive measures” against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights, renew the mandate of the corrupt UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and renew the mandate of a UN special committee to investigate “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people.”

Following are the resolution texts and full voting results: