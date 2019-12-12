NEW YORK, December 13, 2019 – The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted eight resolutions that single out or condemn Israel, and zero on the rest of the world. The resolutions were first adopted in November in the GA’s decolonization committee, and were now up for another vote before the plenary.
The texts condemn Israel for “repressive measures” against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights, renew the mandate of the corrupt UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and renew the mandate of a UN special committee to investigate “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people.”
Following are the resolution texts and full voting results:
- “Assistance to Palestine refugees” [A/C.4/74/L.10]: Adopted by a vote of 169 – 2 – 9
- “Persons displaced as a result of the June 1967 and subsequent hostilities” [A/C.4/74/L.11]: Adopted by a vote of 162 – 7 – 11
- “Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East” [A/C.4/74/L.12]: Adopted by a vote of 167 – 6 – 7
- “Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues” [A/C.4/74/L.13]: Adopted by a vote of 163 – 6 – 12
- “Work of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories” [A/C.4/74/L.14]: Adopted by a vote of 81– 13 – 80
- “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan” [A/C.4/74/L.15]: Adopted by a vote of 157 – 7 – 15
- “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including EastJerusalem” [A/C.4/74/L.16]: Adopted by a vote of 157 – 9 – 13
- “The occupied Syrian Golan” [A/C.4/74/L.17]: Adopted by a vote of 157 – 2 – 20