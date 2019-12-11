Wednesday, December 11, 2019 11:15 pm unwatch 0

Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne is “surprised” by Nikki Haley’s criticism of his government’s UN vote against Israel, designed to curry support for Ottawa’s bid for a UN Security Council seat, as a “deal with the devil.”

“These are words that surprised me,” Champagne said . “I know in what state of mind Canada did it. I will leave others their comments, but I think people understand very well why Canada did this.”

From his interview with Canada’s La Presse: