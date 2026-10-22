Hillel Neuer on the Brian Kilmeade Show: “The Iranian Regime Is Getting Weaker Every Day”

UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer appeared on the Brian Kilmeade Show with Fox News to discuss Iran’s weakening regime, the future of Hamas disarmament in Gaza, and Europe’s growing crisis.

Conversation Highlights:

Brian Kilmeade: Hillel, as you look at what’s happening in the Middle East and Iran situation, how would you characterize the alliance between the Russians, the Iranians, and the Chinese?

Hillel Neuer: They’re working very closely. Their interests are the same. It’s to weaken the West. It’s to weaken America. It’s to support extremist elements like Hamas, and the things that are happening in France, we’re seeing a complete destabilization of one of the most important countries in Europe.

And according to French journalist Caroline Forest, there’s every reason to believe that elements from Russia and Iran might, in various ways, be encouraging the acts of vandalism and crime and riots that have been plaguing France.

It’s across Europe. It didn’t seem accidental; they were using similar tactics. So whether it’s all coordinated or there are state elements encouraging this to weaken the West, it’s something to be concerned about. These regimes also get involved in elections, sometimes trying to support extremist elements on different sides.

Brian Kilmeade: The regime in Iran has got to change.

Hillel Neuer: That’s right. That is the head of the snake, and until it falls, you’re going to have Hezbollah, the Houthis, and all these other terrorists. We know the situation has deteriorated severely. The regime is having a hard time paying salaries, and it’s desperate.

It’s quite possible it will try to pick a fight with America or Israel. We see the Houthis picking a fight with Saudi Arabia. The Iranian regime is getting weaker every day, and America’s influence in the Strait of Hormuz and in getting oil out is far greater than anyone imagines.

If President Trump and Israel and the West as a whole stay the course, this regime can and must fall. It’s a matter of time. This regime will fall.

Brian Kilmeade: Who could get Hamas to disarm besides the Israelis going in and shooting them?

Hillel Neuer: The only ones willing to risk their lives to disarm Hamas are the Israelis. No French, Italian, or other peacekeepers are going to risk their lives to do it. Nor will Muslim countries like Indonesia or Turkey, or others that have talked about possibly sending people as part of an international force. No international force is going to risk its lives.

We’ve seen it. This isn’t theoretical or hypothetical. In Lebanon, thousands of international troops from UNIFIL — 10,000 troops — have been there for decades, and they didn’t disarm a single Hezbollah fighter. They were supposed to keep all of southern Lebanon disarmed. Instead, there were 150,000 rockets, massive bunkers, and terror tunnels, and they didn’t do a darn thing.

Years ago, when they tried to do something, Hezbollah would knock off one of the European peacekeepers, and that was it. They weren’t prepared to take casualties, so they gave Hezbollah a free pass. Peacekeepers aren’t going to disarm Hezbollah, and they aren’t going to disarm Hamas.