Natasha Hausdorff Puts World Leaders’ U.N. Claims on Trial

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Invited by UN Watch, international lawyer Natasha Hausdorff took the floor at the United Nations to blast world leaders after they used the General Assembly as a platform to falsely attack Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron: “Look at what’s happening in the West Bank where day in, day out we are seeing violations. And in the name of what? Hamas was never very active in the West Bank.”

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham: “Just eight weeks into becoming Prime Minister, working with my Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband, I comprehensively reset our position… we have acted by banning trade in goods with illegal settlements…”

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez: “My country has opposed all wars of aggression… imposing an arms embargo on the Netanyahu government in Israel. We unequivocally condemn the genocide that Netanyahu is still perpetrating in Gaza.”

Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong: “In the West Bank the situation is worsening. In the first six months of this year alone, settler violence has driven more than 15,000 children from their homes.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: “Gaza has become the most inhumane and shameful concentration camp of our time… I shall continue from this podium here to defend the rights of the oppressed, the rights of the aggrieved and the voiceless.”

Natasha Hausdorff for UN Watch: Mr President. World leaders have spoken.

President Macron says Hamas was “never very active in the West Bank.” Tell that to the family of Netanel Shukrun, murdered in Neve Tzuf just over a week ago. Tell that to Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, whose son Neria was just mowed down near Beit Horon. Hamas has murdered Jews in Judea and Samaria for decades.

The British Prime Minister declares an unlawful ban on products from these Jewish communities. Meanwhile, Britain gave a known Hamas terorrist a passport, which he used to plot attacks across Europe. Banning award-winning wine from Judea, but not the terrorists plotting to kill Jews.

Spain accused Israel of “genocide.” That is a lie and an inversion – It was Hamas that carried out a genocidal massacre. But then it is President Sánchez that has honored the only UN official in history condemned for Holocaust inversion.

Australia’s Penny Wong lied when she claimed that more than 15,000 children were driven from their homes in the West Bank. A lie that seeks to justify the ethnic cleansing of Jews which UN bodies call for.

And if President Erdoğan, truly cared about the oppressed, he would not jail his political rivals, silence journalists, and deny the Armenian genocide.

Let the record show this institution is being abused to promote falsehoods and subvert real international law.