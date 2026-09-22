Stop Arming Ukraine, UN’s Albanese Tells Europe

PRESS RELEASE

Guterres pressed to condemn rapporteur after she used her UN platform to argue against defending a country under invasion, on issue outside her remit

GENEVA, September 22, 2026 — UN Watch today called on United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to publicly condemn Francesca Albanese after Russian propaganda began amplifying the UN special rapporteur’s campaign against military assistance to Ukraine, a matter entirely outside her mandate.

In a formal letter to Guterres, UN Watch said Albanese violated the Human Rights Council’s Code of Conduct by using the authority of her UN office to promote personal political views on NATO, European security, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking on September 19 at the Festival di Open in Parma, Italy, Albanese acknowledged that Russia had invaded Ukraine, but immediately added that there were “a number of reasons that led to that war.” She alleged that a “political calculation” originating within U.S.-led NATO favors “a weak Europe” and is responsible for keeping the war’s “front” open.

Albanese called for an end to weapons deliveries to Ukraine, while offering no alternative by which the country could defend itself or end Russia’s invasion. “I don’t have the solution because I’m not an expert,” she acknowledged.

Her remarks were swiftly promoted by Russia Direct, a Russian propaganda account, which highlighted her UN title while broadcasting her demand: “We should stop sending weapons to Ukraine.”

UN Watch said the episode demonstrates the foreseeable damage caused when a UN mandate-holder lends the organization’s authority to narratives that serve the aggressor.

“Russian propaganda immediately seized on Albanese’s words and her UN title to validate Moscow’s narrative,” said UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer. “Having acknowledged Russia’s aggression, she insinuated that there were ‘reasons’ for it and then sought to deprive its victim of the means to defend itself.”

UN Watch cited Article 3(d) of the Code of Conduct, which requires mandate-holders to “focus exclusively on the implementation of their mandate”; Article 7, which requires “strict observance” of the mandate and prohibits recommendations exceeding it; and Article 12, which requires that personal political opinions not prejudice the mission and that experts exercise “restraint, moderation and discretion.”

UN RAPPORTEUR: “WE NEED TO STOP SENDING WEAPONS TO UKRAINE”

Russia invaded Ukraine, but “there are a number of reasons that led to that war…”

She accuses “NATO led by the United States” of “a political calculation to have a weak Europe. . .That’s why that front remains open.” pic.twitter.com/HH6J1T3Qek — UN Watch (@UNWatch) September 22, 2026

Selective Silence on Iran

The watchdog also accused Albanese of applying mandate limits selectively. On January 12, when challenged to condemn the Iranian regime’s slaughter of protesters, she insisted that Iran fell outside her mandate. Yet she has repeatedly commented on Iran when doing so allowed her to condemn the United States or Israel. UN Watch documented those interventions in a review of her record.

“She invokes the boundaries of her mandate to avoid condemning a brutal dictatorship, then disregards those same boundaries to condemn the democracies helping Ukraine resist another,” Neuer said. “This is not principled respect for her mandate. It is the selective misuse of a UN office to advance her personal political agenda.”

Guterres recently acknowledged that “many rapporteurs are totally out of control.” UN Watch said Albanese exemplifies the problem, while both the Human Rights Council and the Coordination Committee of Special Procedures have repeatedly refused to hold her accountable.

“What is at stake is larger than one rogue mandate-holder,” Neuer said. “The credibility of the United Nations now depends on whether its leadership will defend the Charter and enforce its own rules, or allow the UN’s name to be used with impunity to excuse aggressors and abandon their victims.”

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About UN Watch: UN Watch is a Geneva-based non-governmental organization accredited in special consultative status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council. It monitors the performance of the United Nations according to the principles of its Charter and promotes human rights worldwide.