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Albanese Refused to Condemn Iran, Now She Attacks NATO Over Ukraine

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, has now waded into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling for an end to arms deliveries to Kiev while blaming a supposed U.S.-led NATO “calculation” that benefits from “a weak Europe.”

Speaking at the Festival di Open in Parma, Italy, on September 19, Albanese acknowledged that Russia invaded Ukraine, but immediately suggested there were “reasons” behind the war. She then admitted she had no solution and was “not an expert.”

Her intervention is not merely reckless and far outside her UN mandate. It exposes a striking hypocrisy in how Albanese decides when the boundaries of that mandate matter.

On January 12, 2026, when challenged to speak out against the Iranian regime’s slaughter of protesters, Francesca Albanese defended her silence by insisting that Iran fell outside her mandate.

Yet when discussing Iran offered an opportunity to condemn Israel or the United States, she repeatedly ignored that supposed limitation:

April 14, 2024: Albanese commented on “Iran’s military response” to Israel following the strike on Iran’s diplomatic compound in Damascus.

 

June 13, 2025: She accused Israel of attacking Iran “unprovoked,” explicitly pronouncing on the conflict.

June 20, 2025: She declared that Israel’s actions in Iran constituted “psychological & political terror.”

 

 

June 20, 2025: She joined other mandate-holders in “firmly condemn[ing] the Israeli attack on Iran” and demanding an immediate end to hostilities.

 

March 3, 2026: She again spoke about Iran, declaring that the United States and Israel had no right to bomb it.

 

And now again this week, in order to condemn NATO and military aid to Ukraine, she suddenly recognizes no mandate limitations. She invokes the boundaries of her mandate only to avoid condemning a brutal dictatorship, then disregards those same boundaries to condemn the democracies helping Ukraine resist another. This is not principled respect for her mandate. It is the selective misuse of a UN office to advance her personal political agenda.

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