UN Watch Welcomes 11-1 Defeat of Bachelet in Race For UN Chief

Former UN rights chief withdraws after Security Council delivers crushing 11-1 rejection

GENEVA, September 19, 2026 — Michelle Bachelet has withdrawn her bid to become the next United Nations secretary-general after suffering a crushing 11-1 defeat in the Security Council’s third straw poll.

The result marks a major victory for UN Watch, the Geneva-based human rights organization that led a months-long diplomatic and public campaign opposing the former Chilean president’s candidacy.

“Michelle Bachelet’s candidacy was defeated because governments could not ignore the record we placed before them,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch.

“When China imprisoned more than a million Uyghurs, when Vladimir Putin poisoned and jailed dissidents, when Iran persecuted women for showing their hair, and when Cuba and Venezuela crushed democratic opposition, Bachelet too often looked away. The United Nations must never reward silence in the face of tyranny.”

UN Watch’s campaign drew on its landmark 2022 report, Blind Eye to Dictatorships, which systematically reviewed the country-specific statements initiated during Bachelet’s 2018–2022 tenure as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The report documented what UN Watch described as a pattern of disproportionate scrutiny of democracies, combined with silence or minimal attention toward authoritarian regimes. It found that Bachelet failed to initiate statements on China’s mass detention of Uyghurs, Russian political prisoners, Iran’s forced-hijab laws, Turkish repression and major antisemitic attacks.

The study also found that Bachelet initiated more criticisms of the United States than of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship, despite 27 appeals made to her by UN Watch concerning abuses in Venezuela.

On May 19, UN Watch formally urged the Security Council to block Bachelet’s candidacy and sent her an open letter containing 11 questions about her record on China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea and other repressive regimes.

UN Watch simultaneously submitted detailed appeals to the Security Council missions of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Latvia, Greece, Panama and Liberia.

“We did not ask the Security Council to take our word for it,” Neuer said. “We gave its members the evidence, the numbers and the unanswered questions. Bachelet held the UN’s most powerful human rights platform for four years. Governments had a duty to judge what she did with it, and whom she abandoned.”

The campaign gained international attention after Britain’s The Telegraph reported UN Watch’s warning that Bachelet would be a calamitous UN chief. Neuer also set out the case against her in The Jerusalem Post. The campaign was widely reported in Bachelet’s home region by Teletrece, El Mercurio, Ex-Ante, Diario Sur Noticias. UN Watch also amplified Bachelet’s remarks following a televised candidates’ debate in Geneva, leading to coverage in El País.

After successive straw polls exposed the weakness of her candidacy, Bachelet received only one favorable vote in the September 18 ballot and withdrew the following day.

“One vote for, and 11 against: the verdict could not be more clear,” Neuer said. “This was a crushing rejection of a candidacy that asked the world to forget four years of appeasing dictators.”

“Today is a victory for dissidents and political prisoners whose names were too often absent from Bachelet’s statements. It is also a warning to every future UN official: silence has consequences.”

What Next U.N. Secretary-General Must Do

UN Watch said it will continue scrutinizing the remaining contenders through its dedicated review of the candidates.

“The next secretary-general must have the courage and independence to confront powerful abusers and defend their victims without fear or favor,” Neuer said.

He listed five priorities for the next leader of the world body:

1. Restore moral clarity and credibility: “The UN’s greatest asset is legitimacy, and it’s eroding. The next secretary-general needs to end the culture of false equivalence and selective outrage. When mass atrocities occur, the UN must name perpetrators clearly and consistently, whether they are powerful states or not.”

2. Enforce standards for UN officials and reports: “Too many UN mandate-holders operate as activists rather than impartial experts. The next secretary-general should establish strict evidentiary standards, transparency on funding, and real consequences for violations of the Code of Conduct. If UN reports are cited by courts like the ICJ, they must meet courtroom-level rigor.”

3. Stop empowering abusers inside the system: “Authoritarian regimes should not be chairing human rights bodies or shaping global norms. The next secretary-general should lead a coalition of democracies to block and expose these appointments, and make institutional hypocrisy politically costly.”

4. Refocus the UN on actual victims, not politics: “Too often, the system amplifies regimes and sidelines dissidents. The next secretary-general should systematically prioritize giving the floor to political prisoners, human rights defenders, and victims of repression, especially from places like Iran, China, and Venezuela.”

5. Distinguish perpetrators from victims: “The next secretary-general should insist on calling out serial abusers, and stop pretending that dictatorships are equivalent to democracies. If the UN cannot tell the difference between victims and their oppressors, it loses the reason it exists,” said Neuer.

ABOUT UN WATCH

UN Watch is a Geneva-based non-governmental human rights organization dedicated to holding the United Nations accountable to the principles of its Charter. Founded in 1993, it monitors UN institutions, exposes bias and misconduct, and advocates for human rights and UN reform. UN Watch receives no funding from any government.