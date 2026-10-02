Report: Albanese Never Signed a Joint UN Expert Statement on Russia’s Human Rights Abuses

A new UN Watch examination finds that Francesca Albanese has not backed a single UN joint statement on Russian human rights violations since taking office—even as she routinely speaks beyond her mandate, and calls for ending weapons supplies to Ukraine.

UN Watch’s examination of joint statements on Russia’s abuses by UN human rights experts reveals a consistent absence: Francesca Albanese’s signature.

Since Albanese became Special Rapporteur on the Palestine on 1 May 2022, her colleagues have repeatedly demanded accountability for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and its repression at home. They have appealed for the release of political prisoners, condemned persecution and called for justice.

Across all of the UN statements on Russia, the review shows Albanese refused to sign a single one.

The finding takes on particular significance following her recent endorsement of ending weapons supplies to Ukraine—without explaining how Ukrainians would defend themselves against further Russian aggression.

Appeals for Russia’s Victims: No Albanese Signature

The examination identified a series of joint statements from which Albanese’s name is absent:

Navalny’s death and political prisoners: On 16 February 2024, UN experts demanded an independent investigation into Alexei Navalny’s death in custody and the release of political prisoners, including Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Alexei Gorinov.

On 16 February 2024, UN experts demanded an independent investigation into Alexei Navalny’s death in custody and the release of political prisoners, including Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Alexei Gorinov. Russian aggression and repression: On 24 February 2025, experts led by Mariana Katzarova, the Special Rapporteur on Russia, demanded justice for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and repression at home.

On 24 February 2025, experts led by Mariana Katzarova, the Special Rapporteur on Russia, demanded justice for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and repression at home. Impunity as the invasion entered its fifth year: On 24 February 2026, UN experts again warned against impunity for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On 24 February 2026, UN experts again warned against impunity for Russia’s war against Ukraine. Persecution of LGBT people: In December 2023, experts condemned the Russian Supreme Court’s ban on the “international LGBT movement.”

In December 2023, experts condemned the Russian Supreme Court’s ban on the “international LGBT movement.” Prosecution of an elderly human rights defender: In February 2025, experts called for Russia to drop “terrorism” charges against 85-year-old Mark Kuperman.

Albanese’s absence spans appeals concerning both Russia’s war abroad, and its persecution of people at home.

Pattern of Selective Engagement

UN Watch has long maintained that special rapporteurs should respect the boundaries of their mandates. We do not advocate turning every country-specific expert into a commentator on every international crisis.

But that is hardly the current practice of the UN’s special procedures, or Albanese’s own approach. She speaks beyond her Palestine mandate when she chooses, including to criticize the Western on Iran or for supporting Ukraine.

The finding therefore raises a question about her selective engagement: why does she intervene on some issues outside her mandate, while consistently withholding her signature from joint appeals for Russia’s victims?

Her predecessor, Michael Lynk, signed the 28 February 2022 joint statement calling for an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine. He also signed the 8 March 2022 statement condemning alleged attacks on civilians.

Albanese took over the same mandate two months later. UN Watch’s examination found no comparable signature during her tenure.

Join Statements Against Israel

Albanese leads numerous joint statements targeting Israel and the Palestinian territories, and pressures many of her peers to sign even when their mandates cover altogether different regions and thematic issues.

Her name appears first, meaning that she is the lead author, on the 18 September 2024 statement urging compliance with the International Court of Justice advisory opinion, the 11 October 2024 statement marking one year of the Gaza war, and the 19 September 2025 statement demanding action over the occupation.

Albanese participates in a system in which experts speak collectively beyond their individual mandates. When that system produces appeals for Russia’s victims, however, her name is missing.

The signature record reveals a consistent pattern, which her recent remarks on Ukraine make especially troubling.

Nobel Prize Laureate Oleksandra Matviichuk Against Francesca Albanese: “Stop weapons in Kiev? There will be no peace, but rape and torture”

L’intervista completa di Francesca Albanese a OPEN – quella in cui dice di essere contro l’invio di armi all’Ucraina – è persino peggio della clip già uscita. Mentana le fa notare che senza armi l’Ucraina capitola, la Russia vince e si crea un precedente pericoloso. Lei risponde… pic.twitter.com/1k4cvemip8 — Stazione Quinta (@H4NDelMonaco) October 1, 2026

At the Festival di Open in Parma in September 2026, Albanese endorsed stopping weapons supplies to Ukraine and returning the discussion to the political arena. In an opening disclaimer, she acknowledged Russia’s invasion and described the war as illegitimate. Then she made her main point, calling to stop arms to Ukraine, and suggesting that a “political calculation” within NATO, led by the United States, could favour keeping Europe weak and the conflict open. She said we need to “bring the discussion back into the political space,” that is, to negotiate with Vladimir Putin. She added that she was “not an expert” and had no solution for ending the war.

Calling for negotiations does not explain what happens when the invaded country loses the weapons it needs to resist. How would Ukraine protect its civilians? What would prevent further Russian advances? What leverage would Ukrainians retain at the negotiating table? Albanese endorsed ending arms supplies without explaining how those consequences would be addressed.

“I was shocked by Francesca Albanese ‘s statements , I’m truly speechless,” said Oleksandra Matviichuk, director of the Center for Civil Liberties, the Ukrainian organization awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

“Albanese said she had no idea how to stop Putin, but at the same time she’s asking for a halt to the shipment of weapons to Ukraine. How can a woman on the front lines defending human rights speak like that? She has no respect for us, for what millions of people would risk in a chain reaction.”

“The result will not be peace but occupation, and the Russian occupation means torture, sexual violence, forced disappearances , denial of your identity, forced adoption of your children, infiltration camps, and mass graves,” said Matviichuk.

Why Has Albanese Refused to Back UN Accountability for Russia?

UN Watch’s findings warrant an explanation: Why has Albanese not joined her colleagues’ appeals for Russia’s political prisoners and demands for accountability?

Why does her willingness to speak beyond her mandate extend to ending military support for Ukraine, but not to signing statements defending Russia’s victims?

She has found her voice to call for an end to weapons for Ukraine. She has yet to lend her signature to a single joint appeal for justice for Russia’s victims.