UN Watch’s executive director Hillel Neuer was ranked as one of the world’s Top 50 pro-Israel influencers on social media, in a list that included Israeli actress Gal Gadot, of Wonder Woman fame, and U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Honored to be listed among the Top 50 Pro-Israel Influencers of 2020, together with great people like Gal Gadot and…

Last week, UN Watch reached a new milestone when Neuer’s Twitter account surpassed 100,000 followers.

I'm grateful to have now reached 100,000 Twitter followers. Thank you all for supporting our fight for genuine human rights, democracy and truth. If we each speak out against injustice, together our voices will make this world a better place. — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) April 17, 2020

UN Watch’s tweets last month, which broke the story on the Chinese regime’s appointment to a key U.N. Human Rights Council panel, drew unprecedented engagement from opinion leaders worldwide.

BREAKING: #China joins U.N. Human Rights Council panel, where it will help select next world monitors on freedom of speech, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention—and on health. @hillelneuer: "It's like making a pyromaniac into the town fire chief."https://t.co/E2vYfYcNcD pic.twitter.com/1UkF5T4MHU — UN Watch (@UNWatch) April 3, 2020

UN Watch was also covered repeatedly by major media in the past month.

Earlier this year, UN Watch was also awarded a prize from the Swiss diplomatic community for its work on social media.