UN Watch’s executive director Hillel Neuer was ranked as one of the world’s Top 50 pro-Israel influencers on social media, in a list that included Israeli actress Gal Gadot, of Wonder Woman fame, and U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Honored to be listed among the Top 50 Pro-Israel Influencers of 2020, together with great people like Gal Gadot and…

Posted by Hillel Neuer on Monday, May 4, 2020

Last week, UN Watch reached a new milestone when Neuer’s Twitter account surpassed 100,000 followers.

UN Watch’s tweets last month, which broke the story on the Chinese regime’s appointment to a key U.N. Human Rights Council panel, drew unprecedented engagement from opinion leaders worldwide.

UN Watch was also covered repeatedly by major media in the past month.

Earlier this year, UN Watch was also awarded a prize from the Swiss diplomatic community for its work on social media.

