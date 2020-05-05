Tuesday, May 5, 2020 4:22 pm unwatch 0

Trending UN Watch tweets from April 2020: China mishandles the coronavirus crisis and joins a U.N. Human Rights Council panel that selects human rights monitors; Amnesty International’s former researcher Hind Khoudary reports Gaza peace activist Rami Aman to Hamas for organizing a Zoom video call with Israelis, leading to his arrest and disappearance; rogue regimes serve as members of the Human Rights Council and other U.N. bodies; Iran executes child offender Shayan Saeedpour.

UN Watch’s tweets below broke the news on China’s appointment to a U.N. Human Rights Council panel that vets and nominates human rights monitors on 17 different global areas of concern including freedom of speech and arbitrary detention. The story was covered by Le Figaro, the Irish Times, Radio Free Asia and featured in numerous other news reports and op-eds.

BREAKING: #China joins U.N. Human Rights Council panel, where it will help select next world monitors on freedom of speech, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention—and on health. @hillelneuer: "It's like making a pyromaniac into the town fire chief."https://t.co/E2vYfYcNcD pic.twitter.com/1UkF5T4MHU — UN Watch (@UNWatch) April 3, 2020

UN Watch’s tweets opposing the outrageous move were liked and shared by thousands around the world, including by opinion leaders and celebrities such as former NBA player Andrew Bogut; former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley; former U.S. diplomat and current CEO of PEN America Suzanne Nossel; Canadian MPs Peter Kent and Candice Bergen; prominent Indian jurist Karuna Nund; British MP Alicia Kearns; SwissInfo editor Patrick Bohler; Canadian Senator Denise Batters; Physicians for Human Rights director of research and investigations at Phelim Kine; Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai; Hong Kong barrister Wilson Leung;Tasmanian Green Party MP Cassy O’Connor; hedge fund manager Kyle Bass; President of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies Clifford May; former Australian MP Michael Danby; Pakistani author and former Ambassador to the U.S. Husain Haqqani; former German MP Volker Beck.

Many journalists also like or shared UN Watch’s tweets on China’s absurd appointment, including New York Times reporter Sui-Lee Wee; Washington Post columnist and CNN political analyst Josh Rogin; Reuters journalist Pak Yiu; Der Spiegel’s Jan Fleischhauer; Bloomberg editorial board member Bobby Ghosh; Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui; Ottawa Citizen columnist Terry Glavin; Irish Times columnist Laura Kennedy and parliamentary correspondent Michael O’Regan; Bloomberg columnist Eli Lake; Mumbai-based Foreign Policy columnist and economist Rupa Subramanya; Bloomberg opinion Asia managing editor Matthew Brooker; and Commentary Magazine associate editor Noah Rothman.

🇨🇳China arrests 15 pro-democracy politicians in Hong Kong, may use "hard-core repression to achieve total control over the city." 🇨🇳China just joined a U.N. panel that will select world human rights monitors. https://t.co/yywUheC09i — UN Watch (@UNWatch) April 28, 2020

When I spoke out at the U.N. Human Rights Council for 1 million Muslims arbitrarily detained by China in camps, regime reps furiously banged on the table trying to shut me down. Now they've been named to the UNHRC panel that picks UN monitors on free speech & arbitrary detention. pic.twitter.com/uvaA5ZNUrR — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) April 5, 2020

U.S. Senators Rick Scott, Marsha Blackburn and Cory Gardner shared UN Watch’s tweets, and then lawmakers took action, calling on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to suspend China from the panel.

GOOD: U.S. Senators call on U.N. chief to suspend 🇨🇳 #China from the U.N. Human Rights Council panel that will choose the world monitors on free speech, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances & health. We sounded the alarm, now things are moving.https://t.co/FOEaPQHKhm pic.twitter.com/PhmIIvqDyf — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) April 7, 2020

UN Watch continued to press Beijing on its mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and control over U.N. specialized agencies.

Meet the new @UN chiefs:

Neuer called out former Amnesty International researcher Hind Khoudary for reporting Gaza peace activist Rami Aman to Hamas, who arrested him on April 9th and has since disappeared. Thousands reacted, including Dov Hikind, former New York politician, and Rita Panahi, columnist for Australia’s The Herald and Weekly Times and host on Sky News.

December 6: Gaza peace activist Rami Aman travels to Dharamsala, India, to meet with His Holiness the Dalai Lama April 6: Rami holds Zoom call with Israeli peace activists April 8: @Amnesty researcher Hind Khoudary reports him to Hamas April 9: Rami is arrested, disappears pic.twitter.com/dlbgd8yhQD — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) April 13, 2020

After Neuer revealed rogue regimes that are members of the U.N. Human Rights Council and other U.N. bodies, thousands responded by sharing his tweets, including thought leaders such as Brian Lilley, political columnist for the Toronto Sun; Betty Unger, former Canadian Senator from Alberta; Marc Thiessen, columnist for The Washington Post; and Adam Housley, award-winning journalist and former senior correspondent for Fox News.

Thousands also reacted to Neuer calling out Iran—a member of the U.N. Commission on Crime Prevention—for executing a child offender and persecuting dissidents in contravention of international human rights law.