GENEVA, February 28, 2020 — The same Syrian government now indiscriminately bombing four million of its own civilians in Idlib was elected to a senior post on a United Nations committee in charge of upholding fundamental human rights in opposing the “subjugation, domination and exploitation” of peoples.

The 24-nation forum seeks to “decolonize,” among other places, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and American Samoa.

A watchdog group is criticizing UN chief Antonio Guterres for his blessings delivered last Friday before the 24-nation committee, which counts Iran, China, and Russia among its members, as it reelected by acclamation the genocidal Syrian regime’s UN representative Bashar Ja’afari to a leadership post.

“I cannot stress enough my personal and sincere commitment to your work, which I continue to follow closely,” said Mr. Guterres to the forum. “I will remain alongside you as you make another push to eradicate colonialism once and for all… I wish you every success for this 2020 session.”

UN Watch, the Geneva-based human rights group, is calling on Mr. Guterres, U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, and the EU’s UN ambassadors to condemn the world body’s “absurd and morally obscene” election of Syria to a UN committee that is supposed to protect people from abuse — a propaganda victory that is already being trumpeted by the Assad regime.

Syrian ambassador Bashar Ja’afari was re-elected as Rapporteur, February 21, 2020.

Chile and India Failed to Vote Like Democracies

Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, said that Chile should be “ashamed” for joining the consensus vote, as should India. Both democracies sit on the 24-nation committee that elected the Assad regime’s candidate by acclamation.