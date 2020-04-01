Wednesday, April 1, 2020 2:35 pm  unwatch  0 

Trending UN Watch tweets from March 2020 put a spotlight on China’s efforts to cover up its mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, including by expelling American journalists; holding the World Health Organization to account for kowtowing to Beijing; and remembering three years since UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer took the floor at the United Nations to ask the Arab states, “Where are your Jews?”

Overall in March, in 160 tweets, UN Watch achieved 1.1 million impressions; our director Hillel Neuer’s account, in 225 tweets, achieved another 5.3 million impressions.

China Expels American Journalists

 

Three Years Since “Where are your Jews?”

 

China Spreads Conspiracy Theory to Cover Failed Coronavirus Response

 

Holding World Health Organization to Account for Coronavirus Failures

World Health Organization Only Condemns Israel

 

