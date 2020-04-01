Wednesday, April 1, 2020 2:35 pm unwatch 0

Trending UN Watch tweets from March 2020 put a spotlight on China’s efforts to cover up its mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, including by expelling American journalists; holding the World Health Organization to account for kowtowing to Beijing; and remembering three years since UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer took the floor at the United Nations to ask the Arab states, “Where are your Jews?”

Overall in March, in 160 tweets, UN Watch achieved 1.1 million impressions; our director Hillel Neuer’s account, in 225 tweets, achieved another 5.3 million impressions.

China Expels American Journalists

China expels American journalists for having "ideological bias" in coverage of coronavirus, Hong Kong protests & detention of Uighur Muslims. Why is China sitting on the U.N. committee that oversees human rights NGOs?

https://t.co/VxguJjDCJf — UN Watch (@UNWatch) March 19, 2020

Three Years Since “Where are your Jews?”

3 years ago today: I took the floor at the UN to ask Arab states & Iran why they pushed out 850,000 of their Jews. Communities dating back 2,500 years were destroyed. The regimes tried to silence me. But in the end this was seen 8 million times. Full: https://t.co/6zxDZ4fYWZ pic.twitter.com/1OwreFoRjQ — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) March 21, 2020

China Spreads Conspiracy Theory to Cover Failed Coronavirus Response

China pushes conspiracy theory that a U.S. military athlete brought the coronavirus to Wuhan. Why is China a member of the U.N. committee overseeing human rights NGOs?

https://t.co/SmR8XAUYCy — UN Watch (@UNWatch) March 27, 2020

Holding World Health Organization to Account for Coronavirus Failures

The World Health Organization chief who helped China downplay the coronavirus was accused in the past of covering up 3 cholera epidemics in his home country, Ethiopia, while he was health minister. Thanks to Beijing's lobbying, he won the WHO post in 2017. https://t.co/BCSC2Dt19R — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) March 26, 2020

1/ SHAME: Asked by @yvonne_tg @thepulse_rthk about #Taiwan's participation in the U.N.'s World Health Organization, its official Bruce Aylward says "I can't…could't hear"; then hangs up; and then when called back & asked again, he quickly shuts down the interview. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/fKDtt6cFlX — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) March 29, 2020

