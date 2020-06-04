Thursday, June 4, 2020 5:12 pm  0 

Trending UN Watch tweets from May 2020: UN Watch exposes China’s culture of corruption in the World Health Organization and calls for the removal of its “Goodwill Ambassador” James Chau, a paid propagandist for China TV; Beijing makes Coronavirus whistleblowers disappear; and the U.N. plans to elect Turkey’s representative as president of the General Assembly.

UN Watch tweets revealing China’s outsized influence over the WHO were liked and shared by thousands worldwide, including journalists such as Aris Roussinos of Vice News, editor Timo Lokoschat at Germany’s BILD, and Canada’s Tarek Fatah; and human rights activists Maajid Nawaz and Ahmad Batebi.

In a Newsweek op-ed, UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer revealed that James Chau, a Chinese TV propagandist, has been abusing his role as a WHO Goodwill Ambassador to whitewash China’s bungled response to the Coronavirus

UN Watch then led a Joint Appeal of 100 NGOs calling on the U.N. to remove Chau from his post. The story has been covered by the Financial Times, the New York Post, EFE, Der Spiegel and others.

Diplomats, politicians and thought leaders reacted to UN Watch’s exposé on Chau, including Indian Defence Forum editor Yusuf Unjhawala; Hong Kong barrister Wilson Leung; Foundation for the Defense of Democracies CEO Mark Dubowitz; Indian MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar; Uber executive Justin Sprat.

Many journalists also liked or shared UN Watch tweets on James Chau, including former World Health Organization executive Chitra SubramaniamNew York Post editor Kelly Jane Torrance, and Ottawa Citizen columnist Terry Glavin.

UN Watch continued to press Beijing on its crackdown on civil liberties and absurd influence at the U.N. Human Rights Council, where it sits on a panel that will select world monitors on health and free speech. Thousands reacted, including Canadian MP Peter Kent, Tasmanian Green Party MP Cassy O’Connor, Global News investigative journalist Sam Cooper, and Sky News Australia‘s Rita Panahi.

Thousands were also moved by Neuer’s impassioned testimony before the U.N. Human Rights Council calling out China’s repression of 1 million Uighur Muslims currently detained in “re-education” camps, as well as his appearance on Sky News where Neuer lambasted China as one of the world’s most “gross and systematic abusers of human rights.” UN Watch tweets were liked and shared by opinion leaders and journalists, including rights activist Toruk Makto, Russian political activist and Human Rights Foundation Chairman Garry Kasparov; conservative American national security analyst John Noonan; American broadcast journalist for Deutsche Welle TV Melissa Chan; The Australian business reporter Eli Greenblat; Canadian MP Kyle Seeback, chief political correspondent for Canada’s Global News David Akin, China rights activist Teng Biao; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.N. Sergiy Kyslytsya, South African journalist Waldimar Pelser; and Zurich-based investor and author Guy Spier.

A UN Watch tweet revealing that the United Nations is planning to elect Turkey’s representative as the next President of its General Assembly was shared by rights activists and thought leaders including, Cuban dissident and graffiti artist Danilo Maldonado, Venezuelan diplomat and former President of the U.N. Security Council Diego Arria; British political commentator David Vance; Canadian Senator Leo Housakos; Turkish fashion designer and activist Barbaros Sansal; Spanish politician and former EU Member of Parliament Beatriz Becerra; President of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies Clifford May; Israeli political analyst Jeremy Saltan; and TechCrunch editor Eric Rosser Eldon.

