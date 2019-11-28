Thursday, November 28, 2019 9:01 pm unwatch 0

Venezuela is weeks away from joining the UN’s highest human rights body, despite its egregious record of gross and systematic human rights abuses.

UN experts themselves report that 4.5 million refugees and migrants have fled the country as tyrant Nicolás Maduro continues to devastate his country, starve his people, and crush pro-democracy activists.

Between January and May of this year, state-backed death squads carried out over 6,800 extrajudicial killings and authorities have arrested at least 2,000 political dissidents, subjecting them to torture and violence while in detention.

UN Watch, a human rights NGO based in Geneva, has launched a global campaign to expel Venezuela from the UN Human Rights Council. Over the last month, more than 75,000 people have signed the petition.

“Electing the oppressive Venezuelan regime of Nicolás Maduro to a human rights council is like making a pyromaniac into the town fire chief,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, a Geneva-based human rights NGO. “It’s absurd, immoral and offensive.”

