Monday, November 25, 2019 9:30 pm unwatch 0

Canada voted against Israel at the UN yesterday, breaking with its longstanding record of opposing one-sided resolutions, with an eye toward currying votes for a Security Council seat in 2021.

“Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the jackals by changing the country’s position to vote for an anti-Israel resolution sponsored by North Korea, Zimbabwe, and the Palestine Liberation Organization,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, a Geneva-based human rights NGO.

The vote was on a UN resolution that condemns Israel for “occupying” the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem and the holiest sites of Judaism and ignores the hundreds of Palestinian rockets fired at Israelis last week. This resolution is yet another example of how the United Nations slams Israel for its security barrier that has saved countless lives after the bloodbath wrought by suicide bombings carried out by the PLO and Hamas during the Second Intifada.

Neuer rebuked Canada’s dramatic vote change as “a Faustian bargain with dictatorships” and noted that “trading its bedrock principles of fairness and equality for a UN Security Council seat does not bode well for a free and democratic society.”