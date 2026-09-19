Victory: Michelle Bachelet’s Bid to Lead U.N. Is Defeated

GENEVA, September 19, 2026 — Michelle Bachelet has withdrawn her bid to become the next United Nations secretary-general after a crushing defeat in the Security Council’s third straw poll, where she received just one “encourage” vote against 11 “discourage” votes and three expressions of “no opinion.”

The result marks a decisive victory for UN Watch’s months-long diplomatic and public campaign to prevent the former Chilean president and former UN human rights chief from being elevated to the world body’s highest office. UN Watch assembled the evidence, challenged her record, wrote to Security Council governments, and carried the case to international media and online audiences.

“Michelle Bachelet’s candidacy has been defeated because governments could not ignore the record we placed before them,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch. “When China imprisoned more than a million Uyghurs, when Vladimir Putin poisoned and jailed dissidents, when Iran persecuted women for showing their hair, and when Cuba and Venezuela crushed democratic opposition, Bachelet too often looked away. The United Nations must never reward silence in the face of tyranny.”

“The next secretary-general should possess the courage, independence and integrity that Bachelet repeatedly failed to show as the UN’s top human rights official,” said Neuer.

Campaign Built on Evidence

UN Watch’s 2026 campaign was built on years of documentation. Its foundational study was the 2022 UN Watch report Blind Eye to Dictatorships, a systematic review of the stand-alone country statements initiated during Bachelet’s 2018–2022 tenure as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

UN Watch’s report found a consistent pattern by Bachelet: disproportionate scrutiny of democracies, combined with silence or minimal attention toward authoritarian regimes whose victims most needed an independent international voice. Among its findings:

China: Bachelet issued no stand-alone statement on the mass detention of Uyghurs until the final hours of her mandate, after delaying the UN’s Xinjiang assessment for years.

Bachelet issued no stand-alone statement on the mass detention of Uyghurs until the final hours of her mandate, after delaying the UN’s Xinjiang assessment for years. Russia: She failed to initiate statements on political prisoners such as Vladimir Kara-Murza and remained publicly silent on Alexei Navalny’s arrest and attempted poisoning until after his February 2021 sentencing.

She failed to initiate statements on political prisoners such as Vladimir Kara-Murza and remained publicly silent on Alexei Navalny’s arrest and attempted poisoning until after his February 2021 sentencing. Iran: She initiated no statement on the regime’s forced-hijab laws and systemic discrimination against women, or on threats to dissident Masih Alinejad abroad.

She initiated no statement on the regime’s forced-hijab laws and systemic discrimination against women, or on threats to dissident Masih Alinejad abroad. Cuba, Turkey, North Korea: Her public interventions were absent or extraordinarily rare despite systematic repression.

Her public interventions were absent or extraordinarily rare despite systematic repression. Venezuela and United States: She initiated more stand-alone criticisms of the United States than of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship, despite 27 UN Watch appealsto her concerning Venezuela.

She initiated more stand-alone criticisms of the United States than of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship, despite 27 UN Watch appealsto her concerning Venezuela. Antisemitic violence: She issued no comparable stand-alone response to the deadly Pittsburgh and Poway synagogue attacks or the Colleyville hostage-taking.

Timeline: UN Watch’s Campaign to Defeat Michelle Bachelet

Date Action February 2 Brazil, Chile and Mexico jointly nominated Bachelet. UN Watch began mobilizing its existing research on her four-year human-rights record. March 24 Chile’s new government withdrew its backing, calling the candidacy unviable. Bachelet continued with support from Brazil and Mexico. April 21 Bachelet appeared in the UN General Assembly’s official interactive dialogue. UN Watch monitored her answers against the documented record. May 19 UN Watch launched its formal campaign, publishing a press release and sending an 11-question letter to Bachelet and tailored appeals to eight Security Council missions. May–June UN Watch took the campaign international through media interviews, an op-ed, reporting in Britain and Chile, and sustained digital advocacy. June 10 UN Watch posted video of Bachelet’s remarks after the televised Geneva candidates’ debate, in which she said she would feel “honored” to be vetoed for her belief in democracy, multilateralism, women’s rights and human rights. The post helped bring the remarks into international media, including El País. July–September UN Watch continued briefing diplomats, journalists and the public as successive Security Council straw polls exposed the weakness of her candidacy. September 18–19 Bachelet won only one encouraging vote, received 11 discouragements, and withdrew. The campaign’s objective was achieved.

May 19: Diplomatic Offensive

On May 19, UN Watch issued its formal call for the Security Council to block the candidacy: UN Watch Urges Security Council to Block Bachelet’s Bid for Secretary-General. The organization sent an open letter to Bachelet presenting 11 questions she needed to answer before any government could responsibly support her.

The questions covered her failures on Russia, occupied Ukraine, China and the Uyghurs, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Turkey, Venezuela, North Korea and antisemitic violence. The letter applied the UN’s own standard that a secretary-general must embody the highest standards of efficiency, competence and integrity and serve as a spokesperson for the world’s vulnerable.

At the same time, UN Watch delivered country-specific appeals to Security Council representatives of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Latvia, Greece, Panama and Liberia. Each government was urged to demand clear answers and assess whether Bachelet’s record met the standards expected of the next UN chief.

“We did not ask the Security Council to take our word for it,” Neuer said. “We gave its members the evidence, the numbers and the unanswered questions. Bachelet had held the UN’s most powerful human rights platform for four years. Governments had a duty to judge what she did with it, and whom she abandoned.”

Campaign Breaks into International Media

The campaign quickly crossed borders. Britain’s The Telegraph reported on UN Watch’s warning that Bachelet would be a calamitous choice to lead the UN. In The Jerusalem Post, Neuer published a detailed op-ed explaining why her record of selective outrage should disqualify her.

The controversy reached Bachelet’s home region through coverage in Teletrece, El Mercurio, Ex-Ante and Diario Sur Noticias. The reports ensured that the questions raised in Geneva and New York were also debated in Chile and across the Spanish-speaking world.

UN Watch’s social media campaign distilled the research for a global audience, repeatedly contrasting Bachelet’s rhetoric about human rights with the victims and crises she failed to champion. Posts circulated the report, letters, press coverage and direct questions to the candidate, keeping the issue before diplomats, journalists and civil society throughout the selection process.

The Vote That Ended the Bid

In the Security Council’s third informal straw poll on September 18, Bachelet received one “encourage,” 11 “discourage” and three “no opinion” votes. A candidate needs the Council’s recommendation—and must avoid a veto from any of its five permanent members—to be appointed by the General Assembly. With opposition overwhelming, she withdrew the following day.

“One vote for, 11 against: the verdict could not be clearer,” Neuer said. “This was a crushing rejection of a candidacy that asked the world to forget four years of appeasing dictators and obsessively targeting Israel. We are proud that UN Watch led the diplomatic campaign to ensure her record was known.”

“Today is a victory for the principle that senior UN officials must be accountable for what they do in office. It is a victory for dissidents and political prisoners whose names were too often absent from Bachelet’s statements. And it is a warning to every future UN official: silence has consequences.”

What UN Watch Achieved

UN Watch established the factual case through a comprehensive, quantitative review of Bachelet’s tenure, converted that research into an 11-point accountability test for the candidate, and put the evidence directly before Bachelet and key members of the Security Council. The campaign forced the issue into major British, Chilean and Spanish-language media, and amplified Bachelet’s post-debate remarks, which were subsequently featured by El País. Thanks to UN Watch, there was sustained pressure through statements, interviews, op-eds and social media until the decisive vote. In sum, UN Watch helped ensure that Bachelet’s record of silence toward dictatorships was examined before an appointment to the UN’s highest office.

Selected Campaign Record

The Work Continues

Defeating one unsuitable candidacy does not repair the United Nations. The next secretary-general will inherit an institution weakened by authoritarian influence, politicized human-rights mechanisms, institutional hostility toward Israel and repeated failures to defend dissidents.

With a dedicated focus page on all candidates, UN Watch will apply the same standard to every serious candidate: Will this person confront powerful abusers, defend victims consistently and uphold the UN Charter without fear or favor?

“The lesson of this campaign is simple,” Neuer said. “Facts matter, persistence matters, and dictators do not get the last word when civil society is prepared to fight. UN Watch will continue scrutinizing every candidate and working for a secretary-general worthy of the principles the United Nations so often proclaims.”

ABOUT UN WATCH

UN Watch is a Geneva-based non-governmental organization dedicated to holding the United Nations accountable to its founding principles of human rights, equality and justice. Founded in 1993, UN Watch monitors UN institutions, exposes bias and misconduct, and advocates reforms that strengthen the UN’s credibility and effectiveness. UN Watch receives no funding from any government and relies entirely on charitable donations.