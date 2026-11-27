UN Watch Backs Costa Rica’s Entry Ban on Francesca Albanese Over Terror Links

Geneva-based watchdog communicates with Costa Rican authorities, presents evidence of Albanese’s justification of terrorism and her use by Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GENEVA, November 27, 2026 — UN Watch today commended the Government of Costa Rica for denying entry to UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, and announced that it has communicated with the Costa Rican authorities in support of the decision. UN Watch presented documented evidence, with original sources, of Albanese’s justification of terrorism, her support for the Iranian regime, and the reliance on her statements by Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Costa Rica’s immigration authorities refused Albanese entry on Thursday at Juan Santamaría International Airport, where she had arrived to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica. The Director of Migration said she was refused under the General Law of Migration because she is the subject of an international alert for links to terrorist acts, and that she represents a significant profile against national security. A habeas corpus petition filed by opposition lawmakers is now before the Constitutional Chamber.

“Costa Rica has done what the United Nations has refused to do: treat Francesca Albanese as what she is,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch. “She is not a human rights defender. She is a justifier of terrorism, who acts as the de facto spokesperson for Hamas, whitewashes the Ayatollahs, and is quoted with pride by Hezbollah, the PFLP and the Revolutionary Guards.”

“A small democracy that abolished its army has shown more moral courage than the entire UN human rights system,” said Neuer. “We salute President Laura Fernández and her government.”

The Evidence

UN Watch provided the Costa Rican authorities with its documentation of Albanese’s record, drawn from its 60-page report Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing and its compilation Francesca Albanese In Her Own Words.

Key findings include:

Justifying terrorism

Addressed a Hamas-linked conference. In November 2022, she spoke by video to a conference of the Hamas-linked Council on International Relations–Palestine, telling participants: “You have a right to resist this occupation.” Fellow speakers included former Hamas deputy foreign minister Ghazi Hamad, Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanu, and Islamic Jihad leaders Ahmad al-Mudallal and Khadr Habib.

In November 2022, she spoke by video to a conference of the Hamas-linked Council on International Relations–Palestine, telling participants: “You have a right to resist this occupation.” Fellow speakers included former Hamas deputy foreign minister Ghazi Hamad, Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanu, and Islamic Jihad leaders Ahmad al-Mudallal and Khadr Habib. Called violence inevitable. “The Palestinians have no other room for dissent than violence,” she said in June 2022.

“The Palestinians have no other room for dissent than violence,” she said in June 2022. Justified the October 7 massacre as it unfolded. While Hamas terrorists were still murdering and abducting Israelis, she posted: “Today’s violence must be put in context.” She later told an interviewer: “Killing soldiers is not an international crime.”

While Hamas terrorists were still murdering and abducting Israelis, she posted: “Today’s violence must be put in context.” She later told an interviewer: “Killing soldiers is not an international crime.” Denied Hamas sexual violence. Her first response to reports of rape on October 7 was “Caution!” As late as July 2025 she said only that “IF it has occurred, of course, it deserves justice.”

Her first response to reports of rape on October 7 was “Caution!” As late as July 2025 she said only that “IF it has occurred, of course, it deserves justice.” Mourned terror commanders. She called the killings of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr “murders,” and the strike on October 7 mastermind Mohammed Deif a “senseless massacre.”

She called the killings of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr “murders,” and the strike on October 7 mastermind Mohammed Deif a “senseless massacre.” Stood with a PFLP affiliate. After the U.S. sanctioned Addameer for its ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, she declared her “full solidarity.”

Supporting the Iranian regime

She reposted a claim that Israel is “the incarnation of evil” and that “the Ayatollahs, compared to the Zionists, become Doctors Without Borders” (October 2025).

When Iran fired an estimated 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles at Israel in April 2024, she did not condemn the regime. She urged everyone instead to “remain committed to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza.”

During the war with Iran, she spread a fake, AI-generated image of coffins of Iranian schoolgirls, and refused to remove it after it was exposed (March 2026).

Relied upon by terrorists and their sponsors

Hamas officials Basem Naim, Jihad Taha, Abdul Latif al-Qanou and Ahmed Bahar have publicly praised her reports and statements. Hamas hailed her genocide allegations as “an additional acknowledgement by a senior UN official.”

officials Basem Naim, Jihad Taha, Abdul Latif al-Qanou and Ahmed Bahar have publicly praised her reports and statements. Hamas hailed her genocide allegations as “an additional acknowledgement by a senior UN official.” The PFLP welcomed her March 2024 report and called for action “based on the UN Special Rapporteur’s demands.”

welcomed her March 2024 report and called for action “based on the UN Special Rapporteur’s demands.” Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV amplified her accusations against Israel six days after the October 7 massacre, which it called “Operation Flood of Al-Aqsa.”

Al-Manar TV amplified her accusations against Israel six days after the October 7 massacre, which it called “Operation Flood of Al-Aqsa.” Iran’s state news agency IRNA ran the headline “Palestinians have right to resist oppression: UN rapporteur.” Her statements have also been promoted by the Revolutionary Guards-linked Tasnim News Agency and the state broadcaster Al-Alam.

Targeting Costa Rica

In December 2025, she urged Costa Rica to halt ratification of its free trade agreement with Israel, accusing it of complicity in “an economy of genocide.” The Costa Rican government replied that her views were irrelevant and an interference in the country’s internal affairs.

“Costa Rica Must Not Be Intimidated”

“Albanese told a Hamas-linked gathering, ‘You have a right to resist.’ On October 7, while Hamas was still slaughtering Israeli families, she said the violence must be ‘put in context.’ When Iran fired over 300 drones and missiles at Israel, she had not one word of condemnation for Tehran,” said Neuer. “No country on earth is obliged to open its doors to that.”

“When Hamas, Hezbollah and the Revolutionary Guards cite a UN official as their authority, saying so is not a smear. It is telling the truth about her record,” said Neuer.

“Albanese and her supporters will now cry persecution. Costa Rica must not be intimidated,” said Neuer. “Every democracy has the sovereign right to protect its citizens. Costa Rica exercised that right, in accordance with its laws, and we fully respect the independence of its courts.”

Neuer noted that Albanese has been sanctioned by the United States, and that the governments of France, Germany, Argentina, the Czech Republic and Italy have called for her resignation. In August 2026, UN Secretary-General António Guterres conceded that some special rapporteurs are “totally out of control.”

“Europe has condemned Albanese’s words. Now it must match them with deeds,” said Neuer. “Every democracy that takes terrorism seriously should follow Costa Rica’s lead.”

About UN Watch

Founded in 1993 by civil rights leader Morris Abram, United Nations Watch is a Geneva-based non-governmental organization that monitors the UN by the yardstick of its own charter, advocates for human rights dissidents, and combats antisemitism and anti-Israeli discrimination at the UN. For more information, visit unwatch.org.