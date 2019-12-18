Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:57 am unwatch 0

PRESS RELEASE

TODAY: UN Watch Urges Canada’s Justin Trudeau to Reverse U.N. Vote Against Israel

GENEVA, December 18, 2019 — Canada today should reverse its support for an anti-Israel resolution co-sponsored by North Korea, Zimbabwe and the PLO, when it goes up for a second and final vote in the UN General Assembly.

Canada broke with its longstanding record of opposing one-sided resolutions last month when it voted in support of the text, with an eye toward currying votes for a Security Council seat in 2021.

“The resolution condemns Israel’s anti-terrorism barrier, yet omits to mention that it was built in response to the Second Intifada which killled or wounded 8,341 Israelis by Palestinian suicide bombings, shootings, stonings, stabbings, lynchings, rockets, and other methods of attack,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, a Geneva-based human rights NGO.

“The resolution was presented last month mere days after Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets at Israelis, yet the text fails to say a word about this either.”

“Nevertheless,” wrote Neuer in an open letter to Trudeau, “you joined the jackals by voting Yes. Today, 37,000 signatories of the UN Watch petition urge you, at the U.N. vote this Wednesday, to vote No.”

“Mr. Prime Minister, you are someone who values apologies. There’s still time for you to recognize that your decision to trade Canada’s bedrock principles of fairness, in order to curry votes for your bid for a Security Council seat, was a Faustian bargain. There’s still time for you to apologize, and to do the right thing.”

Speaking on December 5th at UN Watch’s Inaugural New York Gala, former U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley also slammed Trudeau’s “deal with the devil.”

“Canada surprised Israel’s friends by voting for a North Korean resolution that challenges the legitimacy of Israel. This is a resolution that Canadian governments for years have voted against. One observer said Canada is making a ‘Faustian bargain,’ trading its integrity for a seat on the Security Council. I speak from experience when I say the United Nations presents many such opportunities to strike a deal with the devil,” said Haley.

Last month, UN Watch launched a petition for Trudeau to reverse Canada’s position on the vote taking place today. The campaign has received over 37,000 signatures.

