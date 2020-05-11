"China named to U.N. Rights Council" – Hillel Neuer on Sky News Australia

Part II from Sky News Australia Interview: Given China is one of the world’s most “gross and systematic abusers of human rights,” it is now essentially gaining a “free pass” after joining the UN Human Rights Council Panel according to Executive Director of UN Watch Hillel Neuer.China, in early April, was appointed to the highly influential human rights panel where it will have the power to appoint investigators in 17 key human rights jurisdictions including the monitors on health, free speech and enforced disappearances.“This is the country that has disappeared dissidents and people who are trying to sound the alarm of China’s muzzling of whistle blowers” said Neuer.Communist China – as part of the U.N. Human Rights Council panel – will also be responsible for the appointment of experts on arbitrary detentions, astounding for a country which “may have up to a million people” in detention camps he said.Mr. Neuer told Sky News host Sharri Markson, China played a key role in hiding the virus which has severely damaged not only its own country but much of the rest of the world, but there will be “no effort here in the U.N. Human Rights Council to hold them to account.”“The Human Rights Council is too often not about human rights, but about politics.”“There will be zero resolutions on China,” said Neuer.

